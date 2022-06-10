FIFA ranking: Mexico vs Suriname - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared

El Tri begin their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League journey with a clash against Stanley Menzo's side

Mexico is all set to kick-start their CONCACAF Nations League with a clash against Suriname on Saturday June 11.

In what is only the second edition of the tournament, El Tri are placed in Group A alongside Jamaica and Suriname as the teams compete to win the top honours in the CONCACAF region.

Although Mexico are set to play their group stage opener on Saturday evening, both their Group A opponents have already played against each other twice.

Suriname held Jamaica to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting between the teams before losing the second outing 1-3.

Mexico being one of the strongest teams in the tournament will consider their upcoming group games against Suriname and Jamaica as winnable fixtures. However, it is worth mentioning that the El Tri lost out to eventual champions United States in the semi-final of the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

What is Mexico's FIFA ranking?

The Mexico national team, under the guidance of former Barcelona head coach Gerard Martino, are currently ninth in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking published on March 31, 2022. They are also the top-ranked nation in the CONCACAF region and have climbed three places from 12th compared to the FIFA ranking in February 2022.

Martino's men are set to compete in their eighth consecutive World Cup this year. The team has made it to the last 16 in each of their seven previous World Cup outings.

What is Suriname's FIFA ranking?

El Tri are up against Suriname, a member nation under the Carribean Football Union (CFU) which falls under CONCACAF. The team is coached by former Dutch footballer Stanley Menzo.

Suriname are ranked 141st in the world and 14th among CONCACAF nations in the latest FIFA ranking.

The CFU member nation dropped one place (from 140 to 141) and lost a total of 4.18 points from the FIFA Rankings release in February 2022.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Ranking Team Pts 1 Brazil 1832.69 2 Belgium 1827 3 France 1789.85 4 Argentina 1765.13 5 England 1761.71 6 Italy 1723.31 7 Spain 1709.19 8 Portugal 1674.48 9 Mexico 1658.82 10 Netherlands 1658.66 141 Suriname 1073.39

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF ranking World ranking Team 1 9 Mexico 2 15 United States 3 31 Costa Rica 4 38 Canada 5 61 Panama 6 64 Jamaica 7 74 El Salvador 8 79 Curacao 9 82 Honduras 10 90 Haiti 14 141 Suriname

What are Mexico's recent fixture results?