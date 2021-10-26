Fifa officials arrive in Kenya days after Sport CS ordered audit of FKF accounts

World governing body Fifa has sent three officials to Kenya just a week after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered a thorough audit of the Football Kenya Federation accounts.

The three officials, from the Fifa governance department, will jet in on Tuesday and a source privy to the visit has told Goal they will stay in the country for three days.

The source further confirmed to Goal that Fifa are not happy with the decision by the government to audit the accounts of the federation and they have asked the federation not to give out their Fifa accounts.

'Fifa unhappy with audit orders'

“It is true Fifa has sent three officials into the country and they will be here for at least three days, they are coming to follow up the issue of FKF accounts being audited and they are simply not happy the government is asking for the same,” the source told Goal on Tuesday.

“The main reason Fifa are irritated is that they always audit FKF accounts and they have never seen anything wrong with the accounts, they are the ones who give FKF money and they do a yearly audit, so Fifa is not ready to see someone else audit the account for FKF.”

The visit by Fifa was pre-planned

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal a delegation of three officials from Fifa will arrive in the country on Tuesday but denied reports they are coming in because of the government orders to audit their accounts.

“It is true we have a Fifa delegation coming into the country today [Tuesday] for a three-day Fifa mission,” Otieno told Goal .

“The visit was pre-planned and has not been occasioned by the recent directive by the Ministry of Sports to inspect the federation.”

Meanwhile, Goal has also been informed FKF has received a letter signed from the Sports Registrar requesting they furnish them with a number of items so they can commence the audit exercise.

The letter received on Monday is asking the federation to provide 34 items, among them, contracts of all the players and coaches in the FKF Premier League, FKF financial statements from 2014, and Fifa accounts.

'Fifa should meet all stakeholders'

Elsewhere, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya has called on the visiting Fifa officials to make sure they meet all stakeholders before ending their tour of the country.

“On behalf of all football stakeholders, I want to request the visiting Fifa officials to make sure they hold a meeting with everyone involved in Kenyan football, they should make sure they meet the government, meet clubs and all stakeholders and even the Sports Registrar,” Nyamweya told Goal .

“The current situation of Kenyan football is very bad, the situation is very grave, they [Fifa] should move fast and help the situation by meeting everyone, to help balance and improve the situation.”