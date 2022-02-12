Fifa Club World Cup: Mosimane's Al Ahly down Al Hilal to lift bronze medal

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly thrashed Odion Ighalo's Al Hilal 4-0 to lift the Fifa Club World Cup bronze medal on Saturday at Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Yasser Ibrahim claimed a brace, with Ahmed Radwan and Amr El Solia scoring the other goals as the African champions finished third in the global club competition.

The Saudi Arabian side had to make do with fewer men on the pitch after Matheus Pereira and Mohammed Kano were red-carded in the 14th and 28th minutes, respectively. Al Ahly saw three of their stars - Mohamed Hany, Taher Mohamed, and Mohamed Sherrif -yellow carded.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim scored the opening goal in the eighth minute with an assist from Ali Maaloul before he struck his second in the 17th minute.

Radwan found the back of the net with five minutes remaining until the half-time break to give Al Ahly the third goal and a commanding first-half lead.

El Solia - who is among the players to be drafted into the first team after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt in Cameroon - scored the fourth goal four minutes after the hour mark, with Hussein El Shahat providing an assist for him.

Both sides made five changes in the game, with Mosimane replacing Hany, Mohamed, Aliou Dieng, Maaloul, and Radwan with Karim Fouad, El Shahat, Walid Soliman, Mahmoud Waheed, and Louis Miquissone, respectively.

Al Hilal's changes saw the introduction of Salman Al Faraj, Mohamed Jahfali, Mussab Al Juwayr, Mohamed Al Burayk, and Michael Richard for Andre Carillo, Gustavo Cuellar, Jang Hyun-Soo, Yassir Al Shahrani, and Salem Al Dawsari, in that order.

The Egyptian giants missed Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Ayman Ashraf through suspension, as Mosimane handed Mohamed Abdelmonem his debut.

Nigeria's Ighalo did not feature for the Saudi Arabian club, although he was named among the substitutes.