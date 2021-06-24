Fifa bans former Caf vice president Omari for flouting ‘ethic code’

The world football ruling body has found the seasoned DR Congo football administrator guilty of some unscrupulous procedures

Fifa's Independent Ethics Committee has handed for vice president of the Confederation of African Football, Constant Omari, a one-year ban from all football-related activities.

The Congolese football chief was found guilty of receiving aids from Lagardere during discussions between Caf and the French media outfit.

Omar was claimed to have pocketed over 66,000 Euros (US$80,000), Fifa has requested he return as part of his punishment.

The findings of the New York Times in November 2020 had encouraged Fifa to open a formal procedure on January 7.

“The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain concluded between Constant Omari Selemani, former President of the Congo DR Football Association, former first vice-president of Caf and former Fifa Council member, and the chairperson of the Ethics Committee’s investigatory chamber,” wrote Fifa in a statement.

"A formal investigation against Mr Omari was opened on 7 January 2021.

"[It] concerned certain benefits accepted and received from Lagardere Sports, in relation to the negotiations that he conducted for an agreement between Caf and Lagardere Sports in connection with the commercialisation of certain TV rights licenced to the LC2 company and to the collection of the latter's outstanding debt.

"The negotiations, which were led by Mr Omari on behalf of Caf, resulted in contractual provisions that were particularly detrimental to Caf, causing significant financial damage to the confederation."

"In this respect, the receipt of benefits created a conflict of interests that detracted from Mr Omari's ability to perform his duties to Caf with integrity and in an independent and purposeful manner."

Omari recently left his role as DR Congo's football federation president after a 16-year reign, despite having six months remaining in his fourth term.

During a press conference to announce his decision, he stated that he was leaving “with my head held high.”

In 2019, the 63-year-old oversaw an alteration to the billion-dollar deal that Caf had made with Lagardere Sports in 2015.

Early this year, he was prevented from running for re-election to the Fifa Council after he failed an integrity check.

Although he launched an appeal in March, yet it was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This ban will end on June 18, 2022.