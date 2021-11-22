FIFA 22 Black Friday: When it is, Ultimate Team offers, packs, SBCs and possible market crash

The end of November and into December traditionally tend to be some of the busiest times of the year when it comes to shopping, with people rushing to buy everything they need in time for the holiday season.

The notorious Black Friday has been thrown into that mix, with discounts and offers available on all sorts of products and in all types of industries, including the virtual realm of EA Sports' FIFA franchise.

The most popular football video game in the world has taken part in the big shopping date since FIFA 14, so what is the story this year for FIFA 22? GOAL brings you all the details about FIFA 22 and Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday takes place on Friday November 26 in 2021. The much-anticipated commercial date traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and this year that holiday falls on Thursday November 25.

When it comes to FIFA, the Black Friday phenomenon is tied in with other days in the EA Sports calendar, such as 'Super Sunday' and Cyber Monday, meaning there is usually a weekend-long series of offers, challenges and discounts within the game.

What FIFA 22 pack offers are available on Black Friday?

From Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, a limited number of special packs, including Premium Player Packs and Rare Player Packs, will be released in the store. These are usually available on a first come, first served basis, while others are time restricted.

EA Sports has had offers such as discounted packs in the past, as well as buy one, get one free offers on certain packs. Special packs should also be available through in-game objectives, including Squad Building Challenges.

Record Breakers cards are also expected to feature again.

Rebuilding Barcelona? 🙏

Taking Dortmund to the next level? 📈

Chilling with Beckham at Inter Miami? 😎



The 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 teams to manage on #FIFA22 Career Mode 🎮 pic.twitter.com/XbWePivzAU — GOAL (@goal) October 11, 2021

What FIFA 22 SBCs will there be for Black Friday?

A number of the special packs available during Black Friday, Super Sunday and Cyber Monday are given out as rewards for completing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Players should bear in mind that some SBCs are time-limited and run for a 24-hour period from 6pm GMT (1pm ET) each day. Other SBCs, meanwhile, are available across the entire weekend.

Flash SBCs are the most special SBCs and are usually only available for one or two hours on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Flash SBCs occasionally bring potential rewards such as upgraded players and in-form players from past Teams of the Week.

Icon SBCs are also expected to be included in the weekend mix.

What new FIFA Ultimate Team players are released on Black Friday?

Each year around Black Friday, a 'Best Of' Team of the Week is released into packs. These feature the highest-rated, in-form players for each position in the season so far.

Last year's Best Of Team of the Week included Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane and N'Golo Kante (see below).

There were also a number of Record Breakers in last season's FUT Black Friday push, featuring a 91-rated Kylian Mbappe and 88-rated Jadon Sancho, as well as a Flashback 87-rated Sergio Aguero.

We should expect to see similar new players for FIFA 22.

Best of Team of the Week, available now until December 1. #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/3AxsZdOzeT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 26, 2020

Will the FIFA 22 transfer market crash?

It is difficult to predict whether there will be a major crash in the FIFA 22 transfer market as a result of Black Friday, but it has happened in the past as players look to capitalise and sell their squads for the highest prices.

With so many pack offers on Black Friday, it tends to mean more packs are opened than is usually the case and more players end up on the market for sale, with people trying to undercut one another to get the best value.

Article continues below

What usually happens in this type of scenario is that the prices of players drop significantly, but in recent years it hasn't been as harsh due to the fact that people are already doing it for weeks in the lead up to the event.

Black Friday transfer market crashes are nothing compared to those which transpire ahead of Team of the Year in early January, when loads of packs are opened in anticipation of more 99-rated players.

FIFA 22 news & updates