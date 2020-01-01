FIFA 21: PS5 or PS4? Xbox Series X or Xbox One? Differences in new game on next-gen consoles

The latest update of the world's best-selling football game promises to be the biggest and best yet, especially on next-generation consoles

This year, the two most powerful consoles ever released will be launched on the market as the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arrive during the holiday period.

Both consoles feature a variety of exciting launch titles, with FIFA 21 set to be among the early releases this autumn/fall.

The PS5 and Series X boast more powerful processors than their predecessors, meaning they will be much faster and have better graphics than the current generation of consoles.

More teams

How will FIFA 21 differ on PS5 and Xbox Series X to the PS4 and Xbox One editions?

What are the differences between FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4?

FIFA 21 will look much better on PS5 than on PS4 thanks to EA's Next Level technology which promises to "take The World’s Game from visual to visceral."

The new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 introduces controller haptics, meaning players can sense the impact of tackles, passes and shots, letting them feel the "rhythm of the game" in their hands.

The PS5 uses a solid-state drive (SSD) rather than the hard disk drive (HDD) used in previous consoles, which greatly improves load times. Examples unveiled by Sony at the PS5 launch showed that games would load 10 times more quickly than in the past.

There will be a huge increase in graphic quality thanks to the PS5's eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, which FIFA 21 utilises through elements like deferred lighting and rendering and exquisite weather detail.

What are the differences between FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X and Xbox One?

Microsoft is highlighting games which have been greatly improved from Xbox One to Xbox Series X through its "Optimized for Xbox Series X" branding.

One of the first titles to be Optimized for Xbox Series X is FIFA 21. According to Microsoft, this means that "the developer has either natively designed or fully rebuilt their game to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of our most powerful console ever."

The Xbox Series X is powered by DirectX 12 Ultimate and has support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, which "enables developers to create more physically accurate worlds" improving both graphics and audio to make games and cut scenes in FIFA 21 appear more realistic than ever before.

Load times should also be eliminated on Xbox Series X thanks to Xbox Velocity Architecture technology, meaning that games should load almost instantaneously.

How can I upgrade FIFA 21 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

FIFA 21 will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 9, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions of the game set to come later when the two consoles are officially launched.

As a result, many gamers will have bought FIFA 21 on their existing consoles before the release of the next generation of consoles.

In order to ensure these football fans do not have to pay for the game twice, EA Sports is offering a free digital copy of FIFA 21 on PS5 or Xbox Series X to everyone who previously purchased the title on PS4 or Xbox One.

Using EA Sports' Dual Entitlement offer, you can easily download a digital copy of FIFA 21 on PS5 or Xbox Series X at no extra cost. This Dual Entitlement offer will be available until the launch of FIFA 22.

Can I use the same FIFA 21 account on multiple consoles?

The Dual Entitlement offer also means that when you upgrade from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X, all in-game progress will be copied over to the new console.

Any progress made or content acquired in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will transfer over to the new console and back, including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement as well as game saves from the VOLTA game mode.

However, any progress made in Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode or Pro Clubs will not transfer over and will remain on the original console.

After availing of the Dual Entitlement offer, you can play FIFA 21 on either console, even switching between the two with progress updating in FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA.