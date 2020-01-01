FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Promotions Calendar: When are the major events in FUT?

Which promos are due in the next few months in FIFA Ultimate Team?

Every few weeks, EA Sports releases new promotions featuring upgraded player cards, objectives, Squad Building Challenges and much more.

These include events like FUT Birthday, FUTmas, Ultimate Scream and even Team of the Season.

During these events, special squads are available in packs, so many gamers will save up their packs in the hoping of opening an upgraded player when there is a promotion running.

Two of the biggest events in the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar have yet to be launched, with Team of the Season and FUTTIES both due in the next few months.

The Team of the Knockout Stage is usually released around the semi-final stage of the and , which have been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the lack of competitive football, EA Sports replaced Team of the Week with Team of the Week Moments, highlighting standout performances from the past.

It is expected that they could also create other new promotions in the absence of real-life football or perhaps bring back previous events.

Team of the Year is one of the biggest events of the FIFA calendar with Team of the Season coming close behind with regards to both hype and high-rated players.

FIFA 20 saw Team of the Year launch in January 2020, while Team of the Season arrives each season in late April or early May.

The Team of the Season promotion begins with the Community Team of the Season featuring players who have not been included in Team of the Week during the season. This is chosen by the FIFA Community, using fan feedback on Reddit, the official EA Sports Forums and fan sites such as Futhead or FUTWIZ.

With no football happening due to coronavirus, there is a fear that Team of the Season could be pushed back or else replaced by a different event, much like how Team of the Week Moments has substituted Team of the Week.

FUTTIES is usually the last big event in the FIFA calendar before a new version of FIFA is released. It celebrates the best content from Ultimate Team over the past year as well as providing new exciting players to help inject more variety into people's squads.

Gamers get to vote from various shortlists for special FUTTIES players, choosing from different categories such as pace, skills or even position changes. FUTTIES also sees the re-release of special items as well as bringing back popular Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

FUTTIES is set to launch in mid-July and usually runs for a month. In , FUTTIES arrived on July 19 and came to consoles on July 20 in FIFA 18. As a result, it should either arrive on Friday, July 17 or July 24 in FIFA 20.

EA Sports usually releases each FIFA promotion around the same time each year, so it becomes easier to predict when each event will launch in the new game.

