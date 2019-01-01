FIFA 20 Team of the Week: De Bruyne, Coutinho headline squad

EA Sports released the first squad since FIFA 20's full release, with the Manchester City midfielder as the big star

star Kevin De Bruyne is the standout player for the first FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Team of the Week since the new game's full release.

While Bernardo Silva got a hat-trick in City's 8-0 demolition of on Saturday, De Bruyne was still the best player on the pitch.

The Belgian got the eighth goal, a pair of assists and generally ran the show, as City swept their visitors aside with remarkable ease.

midfielder James Maddison and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other Premier League representatives in the starting XI, while the latter's former Reds team-mate Philippe Coutinho is also included after getting a goal and an assist in 's 4-0 win over Cologne.

They're joined in the starting XI by the likes of Thiago Silva, Willi Orban and Aleksandar Kolarov on the backline and 's Benjamin Lecompte in goal.

's Marcelo Brozovic joins De Bruyne, Coutinho and Maddison in the midfield, while winger Youcef Atal makes the squad alongside striker Willian Jose.

This year's game is set to officially release on September 27, although players that pre-ordered the game were able to begin playing three days prior.

Find out the full squad of 23 below:

FUT Team of the Week

GK: Benjamin Lecomte (Monaco) – 84

RB: Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) – 85

CB: Thiago Silva ( ) – 88

CB: Willi Orban ( ) – 84

LB: Aleksandar Kolarov ( ) – 84

CDM: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter) – 84

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 92

CM: James Maddison (Leicester City) – 82

CAM: Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 87

ST: Willian Jose ( ) – 84

LW: Youcef Atal (Nice) – 81

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Ruben Blanco ( ) – 81

LB: Aaron Cresswell (West Ham) – 81

CM: Nikola Vlasic ( ) – 81

LM: Carlos Eduardo (Al Hilal) – 81

LM: Amine Harit ( ) – 81

ST: Marcus Thuram ( ) – 81

LW: Francesco Caputo ( ) – 81

RESERVES

CB: Chey Dunkley ( Athletic) – 78

LM: Tarique Fosu (Burton Albion) – 76

LW: Casimir Ninga (Angers) – 79

ST: Ismael Sosa (Leon) – 79

ST: Erik Exposito (Slask Wroclaw) – 75