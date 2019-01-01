FIFA 20 commentators: Who are they & what languages can you change it to?

FIFA 20 will have a separate commentary team for Champions League and Premier League games once again, and here's what you need to know

FIFA 20 is set to be released on September 27, and with it comes a host of all-new features, gameplay modes and exciting new additions.

What truly makes playing the game so enriching, though, is the in-game commentary to make the experience feel as authentic as possible. Goal has what you need to know about who the commentators are on FIFA 20 and more.

This year's commentators in FIFA 20 will be Lee Dixon and Derek Rae, who are reprising their roles from .

They will perform commentary duties for the elite European competition as well as the , while mainstays Martin Tyler and Alan Smith remain as the familiar voices for the game's regular playing mode in English.

When Dixon and Rae were confirmed as separate UCL commentators for FIFA 19, the game's executive producer Aaron McHardy stated that their involvement was done to boost the unique feel of the brand-new competition mode.

"We want our players to feel like they’re truly front and centre in the Champions League experience," McHardy told FourFourTwo.

"They’ll feature across all our UEFA experiences – it’s going to feel markedly different from a regular FIFA match.

"We’re bringing unique atmospheres that look and feel like the real thing: overlay packages, match balls, Champions League badges on kits, the archway you walk through, the branding around the stadium. Authenticity is extremely important when bringing these iconic tournaments to life."

Currently, FIFA 20 will be playable in the following languages, with region-specific commentary provided: English, French, Spanish (ES), Spanish (MX), Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish, Russian, Danish and Czech.

For the Dutch edition of FIFA 20, Jeroen Grueter and Sierd de Vos will provide commentary, succeeding Evert ten Napel and Youri Mulder.

Presenter Gustavo Villani will be a new addition to the Brazilian edition of the game, joining the regularly commentary team of Tiago Leifert and Caio Ribeiro.

Article continues below

For Volta, EA also announced that 'Troopz' of Fan TV fame will be an announcer for the London City cage.

In the Volta announcement trailer, Troopz can be heard shouting, "Oh my days, fam!" as a reaction to a skill.

With many of Volta's taking place across the globe, different announcers are expected to represent the diverse cultural environments that provide the wide-ranging backdrops to the game.