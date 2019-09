FIFA 20 best young forwards: The top 50 strikers and wingers on career mode

The players who score your goals are probably the most important players in FIFA 20, so you need to have great strikers and wingers to have a successful campaign in Career Mode.

Signing a player like Joao Felix means can be a powerhouse for years to come, but in Career Mode you may not have the money of the Spanish giants and are looking to find a cheaper alternative that can lead your attack for the future.

Canadian teenager Jonathan David is one such talent and is valued at less than £10 million at the start of Career Mode, playing in with Gent. already have their own attacking wonderkid in Mason Greenwood, but you may be able to convince them to sell with a suitable offer as he is valued at just £1.7m.

Erling Haaland has made headlines in real life after a hat-trick on his debut and can reach an overall rating of 86 with the right game time and development in FIFA 20. Better still, he may be available for just £1.9m.

Here are all the best young strikers and wingers in FIFA 20 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 20 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 20: Best young forwards