FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Messi, Verratti and Sancho lead squad

The Barcelona star is the obvious headliner in this week's team

Lionel Messi serves as the big headliner in the most recent Team of the Week as the star is joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marco Verratti.

The Argentine leads the way with a 97-overall card, one that comes with a position switch to the right wing as opposed to his centre-forward base card.

Verratti is the second highest-rated player in the squad with an 87-overall card, while players like Luka Jovic and Samu Castillejo also boast usable cards for fans of the and , respectively.

The team features a pair of pacey English right midfielders in Jadon Sancho and Michail Antonio while James Tarkowski is also involved.

Rounding out the starting XI are Armando Izzo, Javi Martinez, Aissa Mandi and Danijel Subasic while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Gerard Deulofeu are the big headliners named to the bench.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI