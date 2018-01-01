FIFA 19 Ultimate Team of the Week: Messi, Griezmann, and Jesus lead star-studded squad
As we march towards Christmas, EA Sports have released a star-studded Team of the Week to go with the ongoing Futmas promotion in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.
Lionel Messi, Gabriel Jesus and Antoine Griezmann headline the squad, which featured plenty of highly-coveted firepower atop the field.
The team is also stacked with two of the game's top defensive midfield players as Axel Witsel and Fabinho offer strong options in the Bundesliga and Premier League, respectively.
If wingers are more your depth, look to the pace of Nicholas Pepe or the skill of Hakim Ziyech, while Kenny Tete offers another right back option in Ligue 1.
The more coveted defensive option, though, will be Joshua Kimmich, who boasts one of the more technically skilled right back cards in the game.
Headlining the bench is a hero card for Club America's Edson Alvarez while Giovanni Simeone, Danny Ings and Alfred Duncan all earn their own Team of the Week cards.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK - Yann Sommer - Borussia Monchengladbach
CB - Daley Blind - Ajax
RB - Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
RWB - Kenny Tete - Lyon
RM - Nicholas Pepe - Lille
CDM - Fabinho - Liverpool
CDM - Axel Witsel - Borussia Dortmund
RM - Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
ST - Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City
ST - Lionel Messi - Barcelona
ST - Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid
BENCH
GK - Segio Asenjo - Villarreal
CB - Kaan Ayhan - Fortuna Dusseldorf
CAM - Mehdia Carcela-Gonzalez - Standard Liege
CM - Alfred Duncan - Saussuolo
ST - Giovanni Simeone - Fiorentina
ST - Yussuf Poulson - RB Leipzig
ST - Dyego Sousa - Braga
RESERVES
RB -Robert Gumny - Lech Poznan
CDM - Edson Alvarez - Club America
CAM - Smail Prevljak - Red Bull Salzburg
CAM - Abderrazak Hamdallah - Al Nassr
ST - Danny Ings - Southampton