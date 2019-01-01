Live Scores
FIFA 19

FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season: Hazard, Sterling and Salah headline squad

Comments()
Richard Heathcote
Manchester City and Liverpool dominate this year's squad, but the Chelsea star is the highest-rated player

Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah have been included in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season.

Liverpool's Alisson, who collected the league's Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets, is shielded by a backline of his team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, ably assited by Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte.

City's Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva are two of the midfielders, joined by Christian Eriksen of Tottenham.

Editors' Picks

A three-man attack consists of Salah and the City pairing of Sterling and Sergio Aguero, offering three of the best attacker in the game today.

While the starting XI is loaded with talent, the bench is equally impressive with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min and Sadio Mane among the fan-favorites included in the squad.

Filling out the bench are Ederson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Doherty and James Maddison.

See the full squads below...

FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Starting XI

FIFA 19 PL TOTS
Position Player Club
GK Alisson Liverpool
CB Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
LB Andrew Robertson Liverpool
RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
CDM Fernandindo Manchester City
CM Bernardo Silva Manchester City
CAM Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur
RW Mohamed Salah Liverpool
RW Raheem Sterling Manchester City
LW Eden Hazard Chelsea
ST Sergio Aguero Manchester City

FIFA 19 Premier League Team of the Season Bench/Reserves

Position Player Club
GK Ederson Manchester City
CM Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool
LW Eden Hazard Chelsea
ST Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal
LW Sadio Mane Liverpool
ST Rodri Atletico Madrid
CM Son Heung-min Tottenham
RWB Matt Doherty Wolves
ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
CAM James Maddison Leicester

Saudi Professional League Team of the Season XI

EA Sports have also released a Saudi Professional League TOTS, headlined by the likes of Nordin Amrabat and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Article continues below

Striker Leandre Tawamba also appears to be a strong striking option up front, while Brazilian midfielder Petros could be a useful option for hybrid teams.

FIFA 19 Saudi TOTS

Position Player Club
GK Maksym Koval Al Fateh
LB Ibrahim Al Zubaidi Al Taawoun
CB Manuel da Costa Al Ittihad
CB Djamel Eddine Benlamri Al Shabab
RB Mohammed Al Buraik Al Hilal
LM Heldon Al Taawoun
CDM Petros Al Nassr
CDM Mohammed Kanno Al Hilal
RM Nordin Amrabat Al Nassr
ST Abderrazak Hamdallah Al Nassr
ST Leandre Tawamba Al Taawoun
 

Close