FIFA 19 ePremier League: How to help your favourite Premier League team win the title

FIFA 19 gamers can sign up to represent their favourite UK top flight club in a nationwide tournament which concludes with a televised final

In 2016, Leicester City won the Premier League and showed the world that anything is possible in football. Every club, no matter how big or small, always has a chance of causing an upset.

While this season, the Premier League already appears to belong to Manchester City or Liverpool - all 20 Premier League clubs will have a second chance at glory this season.

The ePremier League is a virtual version of the elite league as fans of each club represent their team in a FIFA 19 tournament held by EA Sports.

Registration for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One divisions is open now to all UK residents aged 16 and over. Simply choose the club you want to represent and fill in your details before the registration closes on January 4 at 23:59 GMT.

While the tournament is open to players of all levels, there will undoubtedly be professional esport stars entering the tournament too. Former UNILAD player Shaun 'Shellzz' Springette is currently without a team but has always been very vocal of his support for Chelsea and he told Goal earlier this year that he would love to represent a football club.

Chelsea are taking their search seriously, having released a video featuring Gianfranco Zola and many of the clubs stars in order to promote that registration is open.

Hashtag United's Harry Hesketh is a very passionate Everton fan while his former team-mate Tassal 'Tass' Rushan has already confirmed he will enter to represent his childhood team, Arsenal.

Goal's own FIFA pro Danny Taylor supports Championship side Middlesbrough but has chosen to represent Liverpool in the ePremier League. However, Taylor will face stiff competition as the F2 Freestylers' Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt is currently the best FIFA 19 player in the world and a big Liverpool supporter.

Online qualification begins on January 5 and will determine the 16 best players on each console (32) from each club who will then go on to compete in the live play-offs which will take place between January and February.

The platform winners of each club will then face the other clubs' competitors in the live finals on March 28 and 29, these matches will be broadcast live on television by Sky Sports and online on the Premier League's social media channels.