Fidelis Ilechukwu revels in MFM victory over Enugu Rangers
Comments()
Tolu Olasoji
Fidelis Ilechukwu has expressed his excitement after MFM secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.
“Rangers is a big team with a good coach and quality players as you can see the victory is so precious to me because we need it more than them.”
Adeniji Adewale's first half strike was all the Olukoya Boys needed to defeat Gbenga Ogunbote’s men at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
Reacting to the victory, Ilechukwu described the victory as a precious one while hoping that would spur them to victory in their next game.
FT: MFM FC 1-0 Rangers— MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) January 23, 2019
25' Adeniji Adewale ⚽#MFMRAN #NPFL19
“The victory is very important to us,” he told MFM media.
“We won today and we need to prepare very well for the next game because we are going to play Rivers United but there's hope going to Rivers.
“Rangers is a big team with a good coach and quality players as you can see the victory is so precious to me because we need it more than them.”
With the triumph, MFM FC now lead Group A of the abridged league with six points from three games.