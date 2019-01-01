Transfers
NPFL

Fidelis Ilechukwu revels in MFM victory over Enugu Rangers

Tolu Olasoji
Following his team’s victory over the Flying Antelopes, the tactician is hoping that will spur them to defeating Rivers United on Sunday
Fidelis Ilechukwu has expressed his excitement after MFM secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League encounter.

Adeniji Adewale's first half strike was all the Olukoya Boys needed to defeat Gbenga Ogunbote’s men at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Reacting to the victory, Ilechukwu described the victory as a precious one while hoping that would spur them to victory in their next game.

“The victory is very important to us,” he told MFM media.

“We won today and we need to prepare very well for the next game because we are going to play Rivers United but there's hope going to Rivers.

“Rangers is a big team with a good coach and quality players as you can see the victory is so precious to me because we need it more than them.”

With the triumph, MFM FC now lead Group A of the abridged league with six points from three games.

