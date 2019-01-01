Fidelis Ilechukwu is more than a coach to me - MFM striker Kabiru Adeniji

The new Heartland coach has been eulogised by one of his former players

MFM striker Kabiru Adeniji has revealed how he and most of his teammates are yet to come to terms with the departure of their erstwhile manager Fidelis Ilechuwkwu.

On Monday, Ilechukwu was unveiled as the new coach of another Professional Football League ( ) side, Heartland, after 13 years in charge of the Olukoya Boys.

Though Adeniji said he is happy his former coach has moved on to a bigger challenge, he was very emotional about the impact the flamboyant manager fondly called ‘The Working One” has had on his career and the brand, MFM as a whole.

“Fidelis Ilechukwu is more than a coach to me, he is like a father, MFM will greatly miss him,” Adeniji, who scored five goals in his debut season in the NPFL with the Olukoya Boys, told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Whatever I am today, I thank God and give the credit to coach Ilechukwu, he is a rare coach who I will like to play under any time, anywhere and any day”

While Adeniji is eagerly awaiting the next phase in his career now that the coach who gave him the first chance on the big stage is gone, he is very confident the new Heartland coach will not disappoint his employers.

“I am very sure he (Ilechukwu) would do well at Heartland, the coach is very brilliant and his football philosophy is amazing, for a coach that does not collect bribe and only settles for the best, he would definitely do well I believe,” Adeniji added.

MFM are yet to name a replacement for Ilechukwu, but the club has said they are hoping to get another young and enterprising manager to help build on the legacy left by their former manager.