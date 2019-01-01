Fidelis Ilechukwu thrilled with MFM win over Rivers United

The Olukoya Boys gaffer has expressed his delight at their lucky win over the Pride of Rivers, which kept them in the playoff spots

MFM head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes that they were fortunate to escape with the three points against wasteful Rivers United in a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPGL) tie played on Sunday.

The difference between the teams was the fifth-minute penalty Olukoya Boys attacker Chijioke Akuneto converted after an infringement in the penalty area.

Ilechukwu noted that the result would have been different had taken the chances they created in the game played at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

"Rivers United are a fantastic side. It's all about converting chances,” Ilechukwu told the media.

"The only problem they had today was about their strikers putting the ball in the back of the net. But talking about the quality (that they possess), they are a perfect team.

“It was not just their day and I am happy it was against us that they decided not to take their chances. Even though we won this game we must still work on so many things including ensuring that we are smarter with the way we defend while under pressure.”

Ilechukwu pointed out that his players must be willing to make sacrifices to ensure that they finish the season in the top three.

“We know that we only have five matches remaining to really define our season and I have put it in the minds of the players to go into the game with all that they have,” Ilechukwu added.

“They must see the remaining games as a way of making sacrifices for the club. It is just normal that we crown our outstanding season with a place in the playoffs.

“We must not allow this opportunity to slip through our hands. We know that only a few people envisaged that we would be where we are now and we must be ready to shame our critics by qualifying for the playoffs and also booking a ticket to the continent again.”

MFM are third on the NPFL Group A table with 27 points from 17 games and they play Wikki Tourist in their next tie on Thursday.