‘Fernandes is quality & Ighalo a proven goalscorer’ – Mata expecting big things from Man Utd new boys

The Red Devils midfielder has been impressed by two January arrivals and is tipping them to help raise the collective standard at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is a “quality” addition for and Odion Ighalo’s prior experience of life in the Premier League bodes well when it comes to making an impact in new surroundings, says Juan Mata.

The Red Devils welcomed two fresh faces onto their books during the January transfer window.

A protracted saga involving Fernandes was brought to a close when the international midfielder was prised from in a €55 million (£47m/$60m) deal.

He was followed through the doors at Old Trafford on deadline day by former striker Ighalo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has eased both of his winter recruits into the fold in Manchester.

Igahlo has taken in two outings off the bench, with Anthony Martial still being favoured in a central striking role, while Fernandes has caught the eye with his creativity and composure in the United engine room.

Mata believes there is more to come from two proven performers, telling United Review: “We welcomed them both.

“Bruno is a very good player, we all know that, and a very nice guy also.

“We have been in contact a lot. He speaks Spanish mixed with Portuguese which is not very different. So he’s a good guy and I think he’s settling in very well.

“He’s found his place in Manchester [to live] and also with the help of Fred, Andreas and Diogo [Dalot] he’s enjoying it. They’ve helped him a lot.

“Hopefully he can help us in this second part of the season and I’m sure he will because he’s a quality player.

“Odion has experience of playing in the Premier League and hopefully he will score many goals for us from now until the end of the season, and, as the manager said, he’s a good character as well and he’s got a good personality which has fitted straight into the dressing room.

“The better he does, then the better for us – and I wish him all the best.”

Ighalo was taken from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on an initial loan agreement but has already stated his desire to earn a permanent switch, with the Nigerian fromtman a boyhood United fan now living a professional dream.