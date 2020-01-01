Fernandes: I don't have trophies at Man Utd and I'm not happy about it

The Portugal star wants to win every possible title available to the Old Trafford club but insists that the entire squad must show leadership to do so

Bruno Fernandes says he wants to win every trophy on offer with and says he's not happy that he hasn't lifted a title in his first year.

United go into Saturday’s crucial game against five points behind Premier League leaders with a game in hand.

They are already out of the but have a semi-final to look forward to, as well as the and .

Fernandes has had a hugely impressive first year at Old Trafford and, speaking to BT Sport , he reflected on a rollercoaster 2020.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Fernandes said. “I enjoy [being at] one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a dream come true to come to the Premier League, to come to a club I have always dreamed of playing for.

“Of course, it was better for me when I could play and enjoy my games with the fans. When I arrived, at the time it was the FA Cup and the Europa League, and we had the chance to get into the top four in the league.

“Unfortunately, we went out in two semi-finals but we achieved third place in the league. The only thing I’ve missed in this year is the trophies. I don’t have trophies for the club and I’m not happy about that. I hope 2021 can be better in that way.”

Fernandes says he was desperate to repay the faith which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed in him from the first day he arrived in Manchester.

“Straight away when I arrived, the confidence that the coach showed in me was impressive for me. Straight away, after two days I was playing against after I had trained for one day with the team.

“You need to understand in that moment, he is trusting you so you have to do something. It’s like Michael Jordan in his series ‘The Last Dance’, you know? It was the first and last chance to show that I wanted to be part of this team.

“Everyone has their own way to lead the team. I think everyone has leadership inside them, but in different ways. Maybe my way of showing leadership is a little more expressive and people see more from me than other players but I think at the end of the day, you have to have 25 leaders in the team if you want to win something.

“I think everything can be realistic if we believe. You make your own reality. I think the most important thing is that you have a target and you have to hit it. My target is winning trophies. It doesn’t matter which kind of trophy it is, I want to win all of them.”