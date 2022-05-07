Fernandes agrees with fans chanting Man Utd players aren't fit to wear the shirt

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could not help but agree with fans who sang "You're not fit to wear the shirt" during Saturday's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brighton.

United saw their last chance of squeezing into the Champions League evaporate at the Amex Stadium as they fell to a humbling defeat to the Seagulls.

The result also means the Red Devils will record their worst-ever Premier League season in points and goals conceded in 2021-22.

What did Fernandes say in response to fans' jeers?

"The result is what it is. It is not good enough," Fernandes admitted to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"They outplayed us. They always had a solution. Pressed us better and they deserved the result.

"A little bit of everything [went wrong]. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now.

"It's something that we have to look and be embarrassed because that was not good enough from us and we have to do much better.

When asked about the fans' chant he stated: "I include myself in that. What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Man Utd shirt and I accept it."

What does the future hold for Fernandes?

Fernandes signed a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2026, but he acknowledges that things must change at the club after an underwhelming campaign.

"I don't want to talk about the future, we have still one game this season and we have to win," he added.

"I talked with the club about the future many times before I signed my contract because I think the future can be good, but obviously many things need to be fixed, as we have seen this season."

