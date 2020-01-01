'Female players suffer a lot in Nigeria' - Mbachu bemoans Pelican Stars' 14-month unpaid salaries

The Nigeria legend is unhappy over the financial problem of the Calabar-based players after being owed salaries for over a year.

Stella Mbachu has bemoaned the plight of women's footballers in the country with players of Pelican Stars being owed 14-month unpaid salaries by the Cross Rivers government.

Goal reported in April the protest of players of Pelican Stars at the Governor Ben Ayade's office in Calabar over their unpaid salaries, which has now stretched to 14 months, since June 2019.

Following the government's continued delay, the players on Wednesday stormed the governor's office to press their demands that the entitlements be offset without further delay.

And the former international star sympathised with the players while urging the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to intervene in the matter.

“Female players suffer a lot in Nigeria, Mbachu, who won multiple domestic titles with Rivers Angels, told Punch.

"We know that there are economic problems now and many state governments are striving hard to keep things in shape.

“But to owe the players this much is not good for the club, the players and the nation. I will support players to protest what’s their due.

“I once played for Pelicans, but during our time, nothing like this happened.

"These players have needs and they have families. How would they take care of themselves if they are being owed?”

Pelican are the record Nigerian Women's Premier League (NWPL) title winners with eight crowns in their cabinet.

Having made a NWPL return for the 2020 season, they hope to challenge for glory for the first time since 2010 after their relegation to the second tier in 2018.