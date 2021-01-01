Fellow Cityzens - Going behind the scenes of Manchester City’s Official Supporters Club in Nigeria

Goal sit down with some of the founding members of the Official Supporters Club of Aba, Nigeria...

As part of an exclusive series, Goal in collaboration with Manchester City and TECNO are going behind the scenes to tell you about the role of the Official Supporters Club in Nigeria and they are an integral member of the Man City team.

In this interview, we sit down with some of the founding members of the Official Supporters Club of Aba, Nigeria.

The Official Supporters Club of Aba was founded in 2018 by Samuel Imaralu, a passionate fan who has been following the English giants for a decade.

“I started the supporters club. I have been a Manchester City fan for a decade. For me, it was all things Man City and I wanted to connect with more fans. My idea was to bring together other Man City fans across the country. When I met some of the fans, I thought now we can start an association,” said Imaralu

Imaralu elaborated how the Official Supporters Club has evolved in the last two years and how they have become an organisation that is a union of fans from across various parts of Nigeria.

“Activities have been going on. We reach out to more people. We are all scattered across the country so what we have been able to do is draw ourselves together using this platform. We watch the matches together digitally and when it comes to activities related to the club, we all come together and participate. We are like one family,” stated Imaralu.

Another passionate fan of the Manchester City Official Supporters Club, Ezinna Ukefi, tells us about his matchday rituals and how he prepares himself before the matches.

"Matchday rituals include getting myself ready at least 30 minutes before the games. I complete all my work before the match starts because I don’t like getting disturbed during the match. Hopefully one day I will be able to watch the games at the stadium.”

Imaralu also revealed that his favourite moment of the ongoing 2020-21 season was Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool away from home on February 7. “That win at Anfield was beautiful,” exclaimed Imaralu.