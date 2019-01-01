Felix Ogbuke credits Gbenga Ogunbote for Enugu Rangers' win over Bendel Insurance

The Flying Antelopes striker has attributed his cameo appearance as match-winner to the instructions he got from his coach

Enugu Rangers’ Felix Ogbuke has attributed his match-winning performance against Bendel Insurance to the strict instructions he received from the head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote after their nail-biting home win at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes had to rely on the heroics of Ogbuke for the second consecutive home game in the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) after he netted five minutes from full-time against the Edo , but the striker was quick to praise the team’s coach for his inputs.

“I am very happy to have scored again today,” Ogbuke told the media.

“I only went in to do what I was instructed by the coach to do and I thank God the goal gave us the victory we all deserved.”

Ogbuke played his third game of the season against the Edo Arsenal, and has scored twice in as many matches for his team.

have already booked their place in the Super Six and are still dictating the pace in the NPFL Group A with 37 points from 20 matches.