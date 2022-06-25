Felix says there's no chance of Atletico Madrid exit amid Premier League transfer links

The 22-year-old Portugal international is ready to ignore reported interest from Arsenal and Spurs

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix insists that he is committed to his La Liga club despite rumours linking him with a move to England.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly considering a summer move for the Portugal international, who enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

But Felix wants to stay with Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano and affirms that a departure this summer is not an option.

What did Felix say about Premier League links?

"An exit from Atletico is not on the table," the 22-year-old explained to reporters from his native Portugal.

"I am calm about my future, and aware of what I can do, I feel good about myself.

"I am still on holiday, I have just started training to prepare pre-season but I'm not thinking about football too much."

The bigger picture

Felix came through the ranks at Benfica as a teenager and earned a move to Atletico in 2019 after smashing 20 goals in 43 games during his debut season at the Portuguese giants.

While he is yet to return those numbers in Spain, he has proved a valuable first-teamer for Simeone, able to play at centre-forward, just behind the lead striker or on either flank, while showing a consistent improvement over his three years at the club to date.

Felix's talents have also seen him break into the Portugal team, where he has scored three times in 22 appearances.

What else are Atletico Madrid up to?

Simeone is considering a move for Arsenal outcast Hector Bellerin, though he faces competition from Real Betis among other clubs.

Atletico Madrid are also willing to offload Thomas Lemar, who recently refused a pay cut.

Further reading