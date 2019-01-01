Feghouli and Belhanda score as Ankaragucu hold Galatasaray

The Morocco and Algeria internationals were in superb form as the Yellow-Reds surrendered a two-goal lead to share the spoils with the Ankara outfit

Sofiane Feghouli and Younes Belhanda found the back of the net as Ankaragucu held to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

After a goalless first-half, international Feghouli broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute after he was set up by Omer Bayram.

In the 73rd minute, Mustafa Kaplan’s men were reduced to 10 men after Dever Orgill received his second booking and was subsequently sent off.

’s Belhanda then doubled the Yellow-Reds’ lead in the 83rd minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Article continues below

Two minutes before full time, the visitors launched a comeback with Ilhan Parlak reducing their deficit before Stelios Kitsiou levelled with his stoppage-time effort.

With the draw, the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium outfit are sixth on the Super Lig table after gathering 24 points from 15 games.

Feghouli and Belhanda will hope to maintain their impressive performances when Galatasaray take on Tuzlaspor in a Cup tie on Tuesday.