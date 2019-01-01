'Feels like the right place to be' - Ini Umotong reveals why she signed Brighton extension

After signing a new deal at the English outfit, the Nigerian explained why she is staying at the club for another season

Ini Umotong has stated she decided to sign a contract extension at because the club was the 'right place to be'.

The international was due to be a free agent this summer but agreed to a fresh term with the Women's side last week and will now remain at the club until 2020.

The 25-year-old joined the English topflight outfit from Oxford United in the summer of 2017 and has managed 10 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Ahead of the new season, the attacker explains the reasons behind her decision for staying with Hope Powells' side.

"I am really happy to sign a contract extension with Brighton," Umotong told Goal.

"I’ve learnt so much under Hope Powell, more particularly becoming a rounded player. I still have a lot to learn, so Brighton right now feels like the right place to be.

"I am hoping to continue to develop in other aspects of my game whilst also strengthening my attributes.

"Of course, I am hoping to score and assist as many as I can to help the team achieve our new targets set out for the season."

Last Sunday, Umotong came off the bench to score in the Seagulls 5-1 triumph over Cyrstal Palace in their first preseason game.

They will open their English topflight campaign with a visit to on September 8 and the Nigerian is eager to impress.