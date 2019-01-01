Federation Cup Wrap: Defending champions Enugu Rangers crash out while Rivers United progress

The Flying Antelopes have failed in their bid to successfully defend the title they won last year in Asaba

Defending champions Enugu have been kicked out of this year’s Federation Cup following their 2-0 loss against on Wednesday at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

The Flying Antelopes who produced a stunning display last year to edge to the title in a thrilling final encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba could not replicate the same this time around and have been stopped in the Round of 32.

Two goals from Lobi striker Michael Stephen did all the damage for coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s team who have now ended their season with no silverware.

Micheal scored a goal in each half of Wednesday’s game to push the Pride of Benue closer to their target of winning the Federation Cup and ultimately secure a continental football ticket.

Coach Evans Ogenyi’s men finished empty-handed at the recent Professional Football League ( ) Super Six in Lagos but if they can go all the way in this Cup competition, they would get the chance to represent Nigeria in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Rangers.

In some of the other Round of 32 games also played on Wednesday, Akwa United were downed in their game against as they were hammered 3-0 by coach Stanley Eguma’s men.

Kehinde Adedipe gave the Pride of Rivers the lead while second-half goals from Bright Onyedikachi and Ossy Martins ended what has been a disappointing finish to what initially looked like a promising season for the Promise Keepers.

There were more heartaches for a host of NPFL teams on Wednesday with the likes of , Nasrawa United, Katsina United, Delta Force and Wikki Tourist all losing to lower league sides in their Round of 32 ties.

Federation Cup Round of 32 results

Smart City 3-2

Lobi Stars Football Club 2-0

Ambassador 0-1 Warri FC

EFCC 1-0 Sunshine Stars Football Club

Gateway United 0-2 Abia

AKLOSENDI INT'L FC 1-0 Nasarawa United

Rivers United F. C. 3-0 Akwa United

Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United

Ekiti United 2 - 4 Bendel Insurance

Crown FC 1-1 Kwara United (4-5 PK)

Article continues below

Gombe United FC 0-1 Niger Tornadoes

FT: Wikki Tourist 1-1 Calabar Robers (2-4 PK)

Delta Force 0-0 Cynosure FC (10-11 PK)