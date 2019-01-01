Federation Cup Wrap: Defending champions Enugu Rangers crash out while Rivers United progress
Defending champions Enugu Rangers have been kicked out of this year’s Federation Cup following their 2-0 loss against Lobi Stars on Wednesday at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.
The Flying Antelopes who produced a stunning display last year to edge Kano Pillars to the title in a thrilling final encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba could not replicate the same this time around and have been stopped in the Round of 32.
Two goals from Lobi striker Michael Stephen did all the damage for coach Gbenga Ogunbote’s team who have now ended their season with no silverware.
Micheal scored a goal in each half of Wednesday’s game to push the Pride of Benue closer to their target of winning the Federation Cup and ultimately secure a continental football ticket.
Coach Evans Ogenyi’s men finished empty-handed at the recent Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six in Lagos but if they can go all the way in this Cup competition, they would get the chance to represent Nigeria in the Caf Confederation Cup alongside Rangers.
In some of the other Round of 32 games also played on Wednesday, Akwa United were downed in their game against Rivers United as they were hammered 3-0 by coach Stanley Eguma’s men.
Kehinde Adedipe gave the Pride of Rivers the lead while second-half goals from Bright Onyedikachi and Ossy Martins ended what has been a disappointing finish to what initially looked like a promising season for the Promise Keepers.
There were more heartaches for a host of NPFL teams on Wednesday with the likes of Sunshine Stars, Nasrawa United, Katsina United, Delta Force and Wikki Tourist all losing to lower league sides in their Round of 32 ties.
Federation Cup Round of 32 results
Smart City 3-2 Enyimba
Lobi Stars Football Club 2-0 Enugu Rangers
Ambassador 0-1 Warri Wolves FC
EFCC 1-0 Sunshine Stars Football Club
Gateway United 0-2 Abia Warriors FC
AKLOSENDI INT'L FC 1-0 Nasarawa United
Rivers United F. C. 3-0 Akwa United
Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United
Ekiti United 2 - 4 Bendel Insurance
Crown FC 1-1 Kwara United (4-5 PK)
Gombe United FC 0-1 Niger Tornadoes
FT: Wikki Tourist 1-1 Calabar Robers (2-4 PK)
Delta Force 0-0 Cynosure FC (10-11 PK)