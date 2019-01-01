Federation Cup: We will not underrate Calabar Rovers - Kano Pillars’ Odenigbo

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the forward admits that the National League side must not be underestimated

forward Odenigbo Ebuka has stated he and his teammates will not in any way underrate their 2019 Federation Cup semi-final opponent, Calabar Rovers.

While Pillars narrowly missed out on a fifth Professional Football League ( ) title a few weeks back, Rovers are struggling in the lower Nigeria National League,(NNL)

However, for Odenigbo the pedigree may count for less in Thursday’s semifinal contest billed for Markurdi as Cup games are by tradition full of upsets; especially if the ‘big’ teams underrate their opponent,

“We are playing the semi-final agianst Calabar Rovers, I know it is going to be very tough but I know we will come out victorious,” Odenigbo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“One thing about Kano Pillars is that we don’t underrate teams, I am not thinking whether they are an amateur side or lower league side

“If they are not a good team, they would not reach this level, they are a very good team. We have so many Nigeria Professional Football League teams that also started this competition but they are all out and Calabar Rovers are here so I believe they are good.”

Pillars came agonisingly close to winning the last Federation Cup but they dramatically lost to Enugu in the final played at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba

Though Odenigbo was not part of the squad that lost in final last year, he has assured that such blip will not repeat itself

“With the zeal of the players and the management, I believe we can do it, remember last year we came quite close; leading 3-0 in the final and let it slip away, this year we want to go all out and win.” the forward added.