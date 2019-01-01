Federation Cup: We will give everything to qualify for the final - Rivers United coach Eguma

The manager of the Port Harcourt based club is confident his team will overcome the Ikon Allah boys in Lagos

coach Stanley Eguma has stated he is very confident his team will qualify for the final of the 2019 Federation Cup.

The Pride of Rivers had a disappointing campaign in the Professional Football League ( ), escaping relegation on the final day of action in the abridged season.

However, coach Eguma’s men have enjoyed a smooth run in the Federation Cup and they are hoping to seal their berth in the final on Thursday against Niger Tornadoes.

Before making it this far, Rivers United whitewashed FC Timberloader 4-0 in the Round of 64 in Lafia and then followed that up with a 3-0 win over Akwa United in a largely one-sided Round of 32 fixture decided at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

In the Round of 16, Rivers United cruised to a routine 2-0 win over Warri at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa but they were stretched in the quarter-final where they relied on the lottery of penalty kicks to edge out .

Ahead of Thursday's semi-final clash, coach Eguma stated he is confident his players know what is at stake and would do their best to continue their good run in the Cup competition.

“Niger Tornadoes is a very good side and we respect them a lot. We met them twice in the league and did not lose any of those games but this is a completely different competition," Eguma told the club's official website.

“My players know what is at stake and everyone here will give a hundred percent.

“Having come this far, we will give everything to qualify for the final and I am very confident we will do it,” he added.

The semi-final tie between Rivers United and Niger Tornadoes will be decided at the ‘Soccer Temple’, the Agege Stadium, Lagos and kickoff has been fixed for 3 pm.

The winner of the Federation Cup will be joining Enugu to represent Nigeria in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.