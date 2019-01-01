Federation Cup: Rivers United, Lobi Stars march into quarter-finals

Giant-killers Smart City are also among the teams which have cemented their place in the last eight

Professional Football League ( ) sides and lead the list of quarter-finalists which have emerged in the 2019 Federation Cup.

Rivers United edged out Warri with a 2-0 victory at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Sunday.

Goals either side of half-time from Ossy Martins and Kehinde Adedipe moved the Pride of Rivers closer to their dream of winning the Federation Cup, after the disappointment of missing out on the NPFL Super Six.

On their part, Lobi Stars also breezed past Abia Warriors as they beat Emmanuel Deutsch’s men 3-1 to advance to the last eight.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, the Lagos state champions Smart City continued their fairytale run in the competition when they edged out Nigeria National League (NNL) side Shooting Stars 5-4 on penalties.

The Oluyole Warriors were forced to a barren draw in regulation time before they were outsmarted by the non-league side from Lagos.

Before Sunday’s feat, Smart City had knocked out the newly-crowned NPFL champions in the Round of 32.

Insurance of Benin have also qualified for the quarter-finals after they outscored El-Kanemi Warriors 5-4 on penalties on Sunday.

The teams had played a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Article continues below

The lottery of penalty kicks was also required in the Round of 16 clash between Niger Tornadoes and Cynosure.

Tornadoes had the last laugh in that encounter winning 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended 2-2 in regulation period.