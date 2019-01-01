Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes midfielder Dosso Saib wanted trophy in first season

The Ivorian midfielder tells Goal he is devastated about the missed opportunity to land his first title with the Ikon Allah boys

Niger Tornadoes midfielder Dosso Saib was pained by the missed chance to win a silverware in his first season in after his side lost in the Federation Cup final.

Dosso joined Tornadoes midway into the 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) season, and even though his arrival could not save the Ikon Allah Boys from relegation, he did well enough to help them to a 2019 Federation Cup final berth.

Unfortunately, Tornadoes lost 4-3 on penalties to on Sunday, the second time in three years they have finished as runners-up in the competition.

“That is football for you but it is very painful, I wanted a trophy in my first season in Nigeria but we were unlucky against Pillars,” Dosso told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“We tried our best because we wanted to win this for our fans who were with us even as we went down on relegation but we missed out, we hope they will stay behind us as we go for the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Dosso Saib: Our Ivorian Midfield import has been on a steady rise under the New Technical Adviser, churning out 'Man of the Match' performances in our matches especially Vs in the semi final where he scored a Free kick pic.twitter.com/pCgo1hlYFm — Niger Tornadoes FC (@NigerTornadoes) July 27, 2019

Tornadoes will face Santoba Conakry in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup and if they progress, they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were drawn a bye in the first round.

“We have to move on after the Federation Cup loss and face the task ahead which is the Confederation Cup, we did not train today [Monday] but we should be back to work on Tuesday,” Dosso added.

Niger Tornadoes have already announced they would adopt the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna as their home ground for their continental games as their original home ground in Minna falls short of the Caf requirement.