Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes have not come this far to settle for second place - Adetola

The former Mighty Jets midfielder has told Goal he is eagerly looking forward to his maiden silverware with the Ikon Allah Boys

Niger Tornadoes defensive midfielder Ayo Adetola has reiterated his desire for his first piece of silverware with the Ikon Allah Boys in Sunday’s Federation Cup final.

Adetola is aiming to put in an extra shift in the final against to achieve their dream after a difficult season in the league.

“For me, it is a dream come true to be in the final of the Federation Cup with my team but we have not come this far to settle for the second place, we want the trophy and that is what we will be gunning for on Sunday, even if it means we will work extra,” Adetola told Goal in an exclusive interview about their big day coming up at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

“For whatever reasons, many people are not giving us a chance against Pillars but by God’s grace, we will surprise them. We are all determined to win this Cup to compensate our fans for our unfortunate relegation,” the former Mighty Jets midfielder added.

While Tornadoes were relegated from the Professional Football League ( ), Pillars finished as runners-up behind in the championship play-offs.

No matter what happens in the final, both teams will be representing Nigeria on the continent next season with Pillars flying the flag in the and Tornadoes in the Caf Confederation Cup.