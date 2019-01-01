Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes don't want another painful final - Ogbonnaya

The Ikon Allah Boys defender has reflected on their loss in the Cup competition final two years ago and aims to win the title this time

Niger Tornadoes’ Reuben Ogbonnaya has stated they have their sights set on the Federation Cup title this year after they were beaten narrowly by Akwa United in 2017's final played in Lagos.

The Ikon Allah Boys have another chance to lift the Cup when they defeated 2-1 in the semi-final played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

Ogbonnaya, who was in the same team that lost to the Promise Keepers two years ago, disclosed he was left distraught after their defeat on penalties.

“I am happy to qualify for another Federation Cup final,” Ogbonnaya told Goal.

“It was a relief that we could beat Rivers United. They were a team we met twice during the regular season and we were unable to beat them in both matches. We prepared very hard for it and we were rewarded.

“It was a tough game and when we took the lead again, we knew we could do it and we held on. It is another final game for us and I am delighted that I am part of this team again.

“It was not a good sight to behold when we lost to Akwa United on penalties two years ago after we had given all to win the game during the regulation time. I won’t like a repeat of that final loss again when we face in the final.

“We must work harder this time to ensure that we make Kano Pillars suffer their second heartbreak in two seasons against us. We must start our preparations for the final immediately.”

Tornadoes, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of the recently concluded season, have booked a place in the next season's Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of their qualification for the Federation Cup final.

Kano Pillars, who they face in the final, have already picked a Caf ticket after they finished second at the end of the Championship play-offs.