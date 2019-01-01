Federation Cup: Niger Tornadoes a match for Kano Pillars - Aliko

The Ikon Allah Boys’ goalkeeper believes his team have what it takes to withstand their opponents in Sunday’s grand finale

Niger Tornadoes captain Mustapha Aliko has refuted the underdog tag being apportioned to his team ahead of this weekend’s Federation Cup final against .

While Tornadoes were relegated from the Professional Football League ( ) last season, Pillars finished as runners-up behind in the championship play-offs.

However, Aliko insists this will not influence the outcome of the Cup final at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday.

“Many people believe that Kano Pillars will have it easy against us simply because we got relegated to the lower division,” Aliko told the media in Kaduna, where Tornadoes have been intensifying preparations for the match,

“However, to be honest, we have won the Cup before and technically, I don’t think we are inferior to Kano Pillars.

“It is true that they parade some of the best players around but that is not to say we won’t be able to play our game.

“If they believe we are underdogs in this match, they will receive a rude shock. In addition, Aiteo Cup is full of surprises.”

Tornadoes have beaten some stiff competition in the leadup to the final, including , and Aliko believes they can do the same against Sai Masu Gida on Sunday

“That is why it [Federation Cup] is also called challenge Cup," he added.

“As a matter of fact, we were responsible for the exit of some of the big teams in this year’s competition.

“Our most recent victims were Rivers United. We defeated them 2-1 to reach the finals."