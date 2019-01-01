Federation Cup: Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes to battle for N25m cash prize

The organisers have confirmed the monetary rewards attached to Sunday’s crunch clash in Kaduna

Organisers of the Federation Cup have officially announced the cash prizes to be won in Sunday’s final billed for Ahamdu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

and Niger Tornadoes have already secured berths to represent on the continent ahead of Sunday’s tie, and there is extra motivation with the mouth-watering cash prize now confirmed.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, the winning team of the 2019 Federation Cup will get N25m for their efforts.

“At stake are prize monies of N25 million for the winner of the men’s competition and N10 million for the winner of the women’s competition,” the statement from NFF read.

“The runner–up for the men’s competition will pocket N10 million, with the runner–up for the women’s event going home with N5 million."

Tornadoes won the Federation Cup once before, defeating Enugu 1-0 as far back as 19 years ago.

Pillars are still looking for their first win in the oldest competition in Nigeria despite their tremendous success in the League where they have emerged as champions on four occasions.