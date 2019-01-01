Federation Cup: Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes to battle for title in Kaduna

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium will also be the arena for the Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons Women's Cup final

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna has been selected as the venue for the 2019 Federation Cup final games.

After staging the 2018 Cup final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, the Football Federation (NFF) has opted to take the 2019 finals to the Northern state.

A letter from the NFF to the Kaduna State Association stated the final matches will be played on Wednesday, July 24 with the female Cup final between Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons fixed for 1 pm and the men’s final billed for 4 pm.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to provide the following for the successful hosting of matches; 1. Provision of adequate and effective security for teams, officials, spectators before, during after the match,” a part of the letter signed by Emmanuel Adesanya on behalf of the NFF read.

The decision of the NFF to take the Cup final to Kaduna might not be unconnected with the fact that the two teams that would be playing in this year's final, and Niger Tornadoes are both from the region.

Already, the Cup final has been dubbed a Northern Derby and both Pillars and Tornadoes are keen to make up for their 2018 and 2017 misses in the finals played in Asaba and Lagos respectively.

While Pillars were dramatically beaten to the title last year by Enugu , the Ikon Allah Boys lost via penalty shootouts to Akwa United two years ago in Lagos.

This is the first time in over 20 years, the final match of the oldest football club competition in Nigeria will be between two Northern clubs.