Federation Cup: Ayo Adetola apologises to Niger Tornadoes fans for 'painful' penalty miss

The midfielder is unhappy about the mistake which cost his side victory in Sunday’s tie against Kano Pillars

Erstwhile Niger Tornadoes midfielder Ayo Adetola has made a passionate appeal to fans of the club to forgive him for costing them in the 2019 Federation Cup title.

Adetola’s missed penalty kick gifted their first-ever cup glory on Sunday in Kaduna, and the midfielder told Goal he was downcast by the sad end to what he had could have been a dream-come-true.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it but that is football for you, even the best players in the world lose penalty kicks,” Adetola told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“While I am not making any excuses for my painful miss, I want to apologise to all our fans who came in their numbers to support us in Kaduna and also to my teammates and all the officials who were all pained that we are losing in the final again”

Tornadoes had done enough to hold Kano Pillars to a barren draw in regulation time before the game went straight into penalties.

Both teams scored three from their first five kicks and then it went into sudden death, it was at that point Adetola failed to score when Pillars had converted their earlier kick.

Unfortunately for Adetola, he would have no chance any time soon to redeem himself at Tornadoes as he was listed among the 11 players released by the club on Tuesday.