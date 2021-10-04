'F*cking monkey' - Koulibaly slams racists after fan confrontation following Fiorentina vs Napoli

The Senegal international has urged the authorities to identify those responsible and lock them out of the stadiums

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has alleged a section of Fiorentina fans called him "f*cking monkey" in Sunday's Serie A match staged at Artemio Franchi in Firenze in which his team won 2-1.

The hosts scored first when Dusan Vlahovic set up Lucas Martinez Quarta for the opener, with the visitors then levelling matters after Lorenzo Insigne's penalty rebound fell to Hirving Lozano, who found the back of the net.

Piotr Zielinski then teed up Amir Rrahmani for the winner in the second half as Napoli maintained their 100 per cent winning run in the league.

But the Koulibaly went on to reveal an ugly side of the match, allegedly brought about by Fiorentina supporters.

What was said?

"'F*cking monkey', that's what they called me," Koulibaly posted on his official social media.

"These people have nothing to do with sport. They need to be identified and kept out of the stadiums; forever."

Osimhen backs up Koulibaly

This comes moments after Koulibaly's team-mate Victor Osimhen complained of racial abuse in the same match. He went on to urge the supporters to educate their families against the discrimination.

"Speak to your kids, your parents; make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. No to racism," Osimhen posted.

🇬🇧speak to your kids,your parents make them understands how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin NOTORACISM❌



🇮🇹parla con i tuoi figli, i tuoi genitori fanno capire loro quanto sia disgustoso odiare un individuo per il colore della sua pelle pic.twitter.com/sV8udBXzBU — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) October 3, 2021

Not an isolated incident

Early in September, AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko complained that Lazio fans directed racist chants towards him and his team-mate, Franck Kessie.

The French midfielder suffered racist chants and did not hesitate to tell the world about it.

"Thank you for the warm welcome Rossoneri, I’m, unfortunately, injured for my debut but the most important is the three points for the team," Bakayoko posted.

"And to some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards me and my brother Franck Kessie. We are strong and proud of our skin colour. I have all my confidence in our club to identify them."