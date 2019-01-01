FCAAN unveils mega plans for Nigeria football coaches

A pact has been signed to ensure that the country’s tacticians are better equipped with modern-day coaching

The Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) has inked a partnership with the Football Coaches Association (NFCA).

The pact ensures the African coaching body will aid in licensing coaches in the country and equip them with modern leanings in the beautiful game.



Disclosing this to Goal, Henry Abiodun, FCAAN director of coaching education, who is also a veteran tactician with over 30 years of experience, says the corporation will mark a rebirth in Nigeria coaching system.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is an agreed partnership that will see both the Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) and Nigeria Football Coaches Association (NFCA) collaborate in recruiting, educating, and licensing Nigerian football coaches,” he told Goal.

“FCAAN will provide workshops, coaching courses, and clinics to its members in Nigeria. NFCA will endorse FCAAN and encourage its members to attend the education programs.”

The former boss also reveals that Nigerian coaches will be kept abreast with the new developments and best practices in the coaching world, while also helping them to collaborate with foreign counterparts at a low cost.

In June, FCAAN, a non-governmental organisation that houses over 45000 members across the globe held week-long diploma courses in coaching in Ibadan.