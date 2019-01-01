FCAAN out to hand exposure to African coaches – Henry Abiodun

With the ambition of taking coaching education to an enviable height, the coaching body has commenced training for African coaches in Ibadan

African coaches have the potential and wherewithal to be ranked among the best in the world with proper coaching education, according to Henry Abiodun.

He discloses this as the Football Coaches Association of African Nations commenced their week-long diploma courses in coaching.

According to Abiodun, a seasoned tactician and FCAAN director of coaching education, the programme held at the Lead City University, Ibadan is an assured means of grooming grassroots managers towards understanding the essentials of the beautiful game.

“It is a coaching education association and we have been endorsed by the NFF to operate in to educate Nigerian coaches,” Abiodun told Goal.

“This year, we are setting up the E and the B diploma courses. The E diploma course will end on the 15th, it is just a 20-hour programme and the B diploma course will start on the 17th and end on the 24th, so we are running both courses back-to-back this year.

“The national training officers of the Nigeria football coaches association are working on a partnership with FCAAN so that we can take this on a long journey to make sure that from the grassroots to the top, coaches have the opportunity to get the necessary exposure and further get the coaching education that is needed.

“For FCAAN, apart from our coaching education platform which is online where we have our member which is strictly for coaching education purposes and on the platform, we have coaches from all over Africa and globally where coaches ask questions that can benefit their different organisations and clubs.”

The former boss who boasts a Caf A License, a NSCAA Premier Diploma in America among other licenses went a step further insisting that FCAAN will get in touch with participants even after the diploma courses.

“FCAAN will also provide technical assistance by sending coaching programmes and briefs on a weekly basis,” he continued.

“We are always in touch with our participant to ensure that coaching education does not end after this particular course so that we can continue to get education from the forum on a daily basis.

“Also, we are working on making this programme a national thing. I think if we are able to achieve this, there will be constant coaching education for the Nigerian coaches to help one another.”

FCAAN, a nongovernmental organisation houses over 45000 members across the globe.