FCAAN is achieving its objectives for football coaches – Henry Abiodun

The veteran tactician discloses that the body will not relent in its efforts to make sure African coaches are better quipped for modern-day coaching

Football Coaches Association of African Nations director of coaching education, Henry Abiodun states that the body is achieving its set goals and objectives.

With the ambition of taking coaching education to an enviable height, the body continues to train coaches across Africa.

FCAAN’s latest drive was a seven-day ‘C’ course programme held in Akure in May where over 100 Nigerian coaches were in attendance.

The former Sunshine Stars boss who boasts a Caf A License, an NSCAA Premier Diploma in America among other licenses counts the organisation’s blessing while disclosing that other African countries are benefitting from FCAAN’s vision.

“I will say that FCAAN is gradually achieving its set goals and objectives,” Abiodun told Goal.

“I must commend Dr. Terry Eguaoje for his laudable vision, passion and investment in the last 20 years. He has been pushing this and I think that the passion is paying off.

“I joined FCAAN in 2019 and I think it has moved forward. The little setback was the Covid-19 pandemic, where we did not run any course at all.

“Apart from that, we have been able to run F, E and D courses nothing forgetting the C course which I call the mother of all courses.

“Almost all the coaches in Nigeria now have FCAAN certificates and diplomas, that is huge. And again, I have been able to speak with the headquarters to take the courses down to the doorsteps of every Nigerian.

“We have 11 centres in Nigeria at the moment and it's growing across the rest of Africa. The challenges are there notwithstanding but it can only get better.”

Recently, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick lauded FCAAN’s commitment and their zeal towards training African coaches.

“The NFF is particularly impressed with your drive and the passion with which you have been executing the coaching programmes over the years,” he said in a statement.

“We need more inspired facilitators like you to help a lot of our coaches and lift them notches higher than they are at the moment.

“Personally, I am always excited at ‘train the trainers’ programmes. It is a capacity enhancement that every professional, in and outside football, needs to be as good as they can be.

“Proficiency comes with a passion for what you do, experience and quality training. Your organization is doing great work and must be praised.”

FCAAN, a nongovernmental organisation houses over 45000 members across the globe.