FC Tobol’s Eze undergoes successful arthroscopic surgery following shoulder injury

The 26-year-old defender has undergone an operation and he faces a race against time to return to full fitness

Stephen Eze has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder labrum which will take him several weeks to heal, the FC Tobol defender has confirmed.

The international suffered the injury in March during the club’s pre-season campaign in March.

That procedure has now been carried out, although no timescale has been put on his recovery as the Kazakhstan Premier League resumes in July.

More teams

Eze went on social media to give an update on his injury while appreciating the medics and fans for their unrivaled support and prayers.

“Thank you to all my well-wishers who have been sending messages the last few days. As some of you are aware, I have recently undergone a successful minor arthroscopy to fix a labral tear on my left shoulder,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although the tear did not affect my overall football significantly, the procedure was recommended as a preventive measure to avoid any damage to important muscles and shoulder dislocation in the future.

“By God’s Grace everything went well. My sincere thanks to the support staff and my surgeon, prof. Dr. Çetin Isik at the Istanbul Memorial Atasehir Hospital. You are a brilliant team, and you have made my surgery complete experience relaxing and stress-free.

“I would also like to thank everyone at FC Tobol and my fans and well-wishers, your support has been immensely invaluable! I am now undergoing post-op rehabilitation at the clinic.

“With some hard-work, the support of the medical team, and with all your prayers, I am hoping to be back to old-self in no time! Thank you again for everything.”

The former , and man left Bulgarian top-flight side Lokomotiv Plovdiv as a free agent after they opted not to renew his contract.

Article continues below

During his time in Bulgaria, Eze won the Bulgarian Cup title and claimed a runners-up medal in the Super Cup.

On the international scene, the towering defender featured in Sunday Oliseh’s failed Super Eagles expedition at the 2016 African Nations Championship, where he featured in all the group games.

Gernot Rohr named him in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup , although he did not make the final cut.