FC San-Pedro win first ever Ivorian Cup

The San Pedro-based outfit secured a 1-0 win over AFAD Djekanou to claim their first ever success in the competition

Football Club San-Pedro picked up a 1-0 victory against AFAD Djekanou at the Robert Champroux Stadium in the 56th edition of the Coupe Nationale, succeeding 21-time winners ASEC Mimosas.

After a dull opening 45 minutes, a Ruffin Gnanzou strike moments after the restart saw the San-Pedro outfit edge in front and they held on for the remainder of the game to win the domestic cup competition.

The attacking midfielder’s goal was enough to see him named man of the match as the success meant his side claimed their first ever national cup title.

After the game, as reported by Akody News, Gnanzou praised his teammates' mental strength to keep going after league dissapointment.

"I am happy for this victory that has been developing since the beginning of the season," the midfielder said. "Although we narrowly missed the title of the champion, we did not get discouraged.

"We continued to work hard to earn this victory this afternoon."

It was also their first appearance in the final of the competition since the club’s establishment in 2004, and manager Tareq Jani praised Gnanzou's ability before congratulating everyone associated with the club.

"Gnanzou alone has the ability to unlock situations and gives us more satisfaction during games," the coach began. "Thank God, it's a collective work.

"That's why I congratulate all my technical and administrative staff, who through the president has put all means at our disposal to achieve this result.

"It's a historic victory."

After a painful campaign in which San-Pedro finished second in with 50 points, two behind eventual winners Societe Omnisport, the cup triumph at least means they end the year with silverware.

Runners-up AFAD ended ninth after a disappointing season, but will console themselves with a place in next season’s Confederation Cup.