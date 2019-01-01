Ifeanyi Ubah’s Chijioke Alaekwe eager to swoop on Heartland for maximum points

The Anambra Warriors skipper has spoken ahead of the Oriental derby and their eagerness to scoop the three points

FC IfeanyiUbah captain Chijioke Alaekwe has asserted that they have reviewed what they did wrong in Gombe and are eager to beat Heartland on Thursday so they can move back into the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) playoffs zone.

Adamu Mohammed’s early goal for Gombe United proved to be the difference between the sides when they played the Anambra Warriors last weekend, but Alaekwe claims they didn’t deserve to lose considering how they responded after they conceded the goal.

“We still have to talk about the last game to ensure we forge ahead. The game in Gombe was a game we gave our all and should have been compensated with at least a point but we lost all,” Alaekwe told Goal.

“Due to the defeat, we have moved down to the fourth position. We know that it is not our rightful place. We want to swoop on Heartland tomorrow (Thursday) with our focus on getting the three points.

“I was glad when I got the result of Abia Warriors and El Kanemi Warriors. With the defeat El Kanemi suffered in Umuahia we won’t be facing Heartland under any form pressure, but we know that we cannot negotiate anything other than the three points. I know we are up to the task.”

Alaekwe warned his teammates not to expect an easygame against Heartland, considering the precarious position of the Naze Millionaires on the NPFL table.

“Matches between both teams have always been difficult but the task before us now doesn’t give room for any further error,” Alaekwe continued.

“We need to get back to the playoff zone and only a win will really guarantee us that. We don’t have absolute control over what takes place outside our home.

“There is only one home game remaining after this game. It is very crucial for us to grab the three points we have before us before we can start talking about what happens elsewhere.”

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are in the fourth place on the NPFL Group B table with 30 points from 19 games.