FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Jimoh Gbadamosi miscalculated his yellow cards

The Anambra Warriors centre back is distraught at his fifth yellow card of the season which rules him out of their duel in Umuahia

FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s Jimoh Gbadamosi is hurt to miss out on their top-flight midweek fixture against Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

Gbadamosi is enjoying an excellent season in the heart of the defence for the Anambra Warriors but he will serve a one-match suspension, having picked up his fifth booking of the season in their home win over Delta Force last weekend.

The defender said he was surprised when he was told by the club secretary that he won’t be going to Umuahia with the team but he hopes to bounce back when they face Gombe United this weekend.

“It is most unfortunate that I won’t be travelling with the team to Umuahia to face Abia Warriors because I have received my fifth yellow card of the season,” Gbadamosi told Goal.

“I have prepared myself for the game before the notice came. It is not that I am not keeping a record of my bookings but I thought the two yellow cards I collected in the game with Nasarawa United will be counted with the other ones but it wasn’t.

“I can only wish my team success as they face Abia Warriors on Thursday because I know that we have the team that can beat them even though it is in front of their home fans. We do not want to leave any stone unturned to ensure that we qualify for the playoffs.”

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are presently in second position in the Group B with 30 points from 17 games.