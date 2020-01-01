FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - This is the most difficult ISL season so far

The FC Goa boss mentioned that it has been difficult for them to hold on to the top position due to the intense competition in the ISL...

After a disappointing defeat at the hands of their bogey team , will look to get back to winning ways when they take on FC in their 12th match of the season on Wednesday.

Ahead of facing the Highlanders, Goa boss Sergio Lobera refused to take the Bengaluru defeat tot heart and mentioned that his team had played one of the best matches of the ongoing season against the Blues.

“For me, it's not only about winning against Bengaluru. The most important thing is to win a game. After 11 matches, we have two points more than Bengaluru. This is more important. For me, the last match was one of the best FC Goa played but we only lost on set-pieces.”

When asked if Lobera would make changes in his defence against NorthEast United, the Spanish manager said, “I think every match is different. Every match needs something different. NorthEast may not play in the same style as Bengaluru. In every match, I field the 11 that I think is the best to play the match. Not only the first 11 but the players on the bench also.”

The former Las Palmas coach refused to take NorthEast lightly despite their below-par performance in recent games. They are without a win in their last five matches.

“For me, the past doesn't affect the future and tomorrow (Wednesday) will be a difficult match for us. NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 per cent, I'm sure it is not going to be easy.”

FC Goa lost their place at the top of the league table after the defeat against Bengaluru.

“I think it's not easy (to be at the top). It's the most difficult season because the (level of) competition is very high from the teams who have signed new players. All teams have improved their force. If you analyse our matches, we had our problems with injuries and suspensions.”

The Spanish coach is hopeful of winning the trophy for FC Goa in his third season as the head coach. He said, “In my second season, I won one trophy (Super Cup) for our club and in this season hopefully we can win the ISL for the supporters.”