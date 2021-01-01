FC Goa's Juan Ferrando: Mourtada Fall's tackle was like taekwondo

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was unhappy with Mourtada Fall's tackle on FC Goa midfielder Princeton Rebello

FC Goa held Mumbai City FC to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the ISL 2020-21 semifinal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

The Gaurs created plenty of chances against one of the favourites to win the ISL this season but had to settle for a draw in the first half of the semi-final clash. After the game, head coach Juan Ferrando revealed his selection struggle ahead of the game as a lot of his players were not 100 per cent fit to play the game. Ferrando was pleased to be able to give defender Leander D'Cunha a chance in such a big match.

What Ferrando said

"We had clear chances. We can play against Mumbai City. Not only two key players, I lost a lot of players. (Jorge) Ortiz was playing today with difficult feelings, Edu (Bedia) was not at his 100 per cent, I lost Ali, Princeton. Very difficult to prepare the team," Ferrando said.

"Sometimes it was good. In transition, we repeated the same mistakes. The last few games were difficult to control. There are a lot of injuries," he added.

'Tackle on Princeton was not football, it was taekwondo'

"Today we were playing with six players who were 100 per cent fit. The rest of the players had big problems. Edu Bedia for example has a fracture but had injections to help the team. But it is difficult to play in these conditions. It was our mentality to win all the time. But sometimes it is not possible," he said.

"(Tackle on Princeton) is not football, (Fall's) tackle is taekwondo. I'm very happy because Leander was working all season. I believe and trust in him.

"There are a lot of players with problems on the pitch. In case, all the players are there, then you can use Ishan (Pandita). But today I didn't know if several players were ready to play 90 minutes," he added.