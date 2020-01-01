FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando: 'In the end, football is all about results'

The Spaniard feels that it would not be necessary to change the way the Gaurs have played over the last three seasons

fans are likely to see a continuation of the attack-minded football that their team had been playing Sergio Lobera, as per the new head coach Juan Ferrando.

The Goan outfit won the (ISL) Shield last season by topping the league stage and as a result became the first Indian team to qualify for the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) group stage.

Ferrando is looking forward to the challenge of continuing the work done by Lobera.

"Sergio did a good job. The team played well under him and they won the league shield. There are a lot of positives. My next step is to continue the same style and, of course, to have a good season in the Asian Champions League."

"I would like to continue in the same way (as Lobera). If the players have a good mentality in attack, it's not necessary to change. Sometimes it is necessary to add a little detail as I am a new coach but my mentality is to help the players.

"I not a typical coach who says that this is the system and expect all the players to adhere to it. I want to help the players and I want the players to feel free on the pitch because they are the most important entity. The coach only takes decisions on the best XI or the way to attack or the best positioning in defence. I'm not so very strict about my playing style."

Ferrando was part of the coaching staff who led Sheriff Tiraspol to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and helped them advance to UEFA group stage a few seasons back. He is looking forward to another continental adventure.

"It is so important because the Asian Champions League has the best teams in Asia and some of the best players are in this competition. For Goa, it is a good opportunity to play in this championship because of the wonderful atmosphere, places, stadiums and very good opponents. We are very excited about this competition," he added.

"I was playing in Europe in the Champions League and the Europa League and now (looking forward to) a great experience in Asia."

FC Goa would have to deploy four foreign players in the Asian Champions League (ACL) of which one has to be an Asian. Ferrando was asked to share his thoughts on whether ‘3+1’ would enhance the opportunities for Indian players and thereby, help improve them

"It is a great opportunity for the Indian players. I told Ravi (Puskur) that it is very important to find the three or four foreign players to help the dressing room. This is the real situation. But, of course, it's necessary to decide the squad not only technically and tactically, but based on their mentality as well. In the next season, we will need more competitive mentality with more games," he observed.

So how would Ferrando define as a successful season for FC Goa for their new campaign? "Win, win and then win again," he quipped.

"We are talking about football. It is very important to play good football but in the end, if I ask you which was the best team in the [2018] World Cup in , you would say . Why France, because they won the World Cup.

"In the end, football is results. You have good results, everybody is happy. For example, two or three seasons ago, a lot of people were talking about the style of football play but in the end, they also won the Champions League, the and the Spanish Cup.

"If you play good football, you will win a lot of games. In my opinion, this is important," he concluded.