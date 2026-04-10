Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster covering FCB matches live on TV and online.



Watch FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal live on TV and via livestream.

FC Bayern Munich are chasing another title, but fans who want to watch every match need subscriptions to several different broadcasters. Here’s a quick guide to the channels covering FCB.

Sky and DAZN share Bundesliga rights this season: Sky broadcasts the Friday game, every individual match, and the top Sunday fixture. Stream those games on WOW or through the Sky Go app.

DAZN, meanwhile, holds the Saturday conference and continues to host the Sunday fixture. So, depending on when Bayern’s game is scheduled, one of these platforms will carry it.

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On free-to-air TV, Bundesliga matches are shown only on specific occasions: the opening game of the first and second halves of the season, and the final Friday fixture before the winter break. For those broadcasts, tune in to SAT.1.

DAZN also streams the majority of FC Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixtures, with only one Tuesday game per matchday reserved for Amazon Prime. From 2027, the landscape will shift again as the new streaming contender Paramount+ enters the mix.

Should Bayern reach the final, the match will also air on free-to-air TV, with ZDF handling the broadcast.

Sky broadcasts all DFB-Pokal matches live. However, ARD and ZDF also show a selection of fixtures per round on free-to-air television.

Bayern’s matches usually appear on free-to-air TV, with ARD and ZDF typically selecting the Bavarians’ fixtures.

For FC Bayern Munich matches, all broadcast details are as follows: Who shows/streams FCB games live on TV or online?

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow a live ticker for all FC Bayern Munich matches, keeping you up to date at all times. Click here.

FC Bayern Munich broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/broadcasts FCB matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile