FC Barcelona win a crunch match away at Atlético and are well on course for the title

FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the Spanish league title this season. After Real Madrid had lost 2-1 to RCD Mallorca earlier on Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side managed to beat Atlético Madrid by the same score that evening. Thanks to this victory, Barça are now seven points clear of their closest rivals, Real Madrid.

Barcelona had the better of the play in the first half. Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal both had great chances inside the box within the first fifteen minutes, but both missed the target. At the other end, Joan Garcia had to come to the rescue to deny Antoine Griezmann.

After 35 minutes, Yamal had the chance to open the scoring. Barça’s top talent curled the ball towards goal, but his shot grazed the post and went wide.

Five minutes before half-time, things really kicked off in Madrid. Former Barça player Clément Lenglet played a long ball from the back to Giuliano Simeone, who controlled it and smashed it home: 1-0.

Three minutes later, Hansi Flick’s side were level again. Dani Olmo found Marcus Rashford in the box, who calmly slotted the ball under the keeper with his weaker left foot: 1-1.

In first-half stoppage time, Atlético were reduced to ten men. Left-back Nicolas Gonzalez received his second yellow card and was sent off. Following a VAR review, that second yellow was upgraded to a straight red card.

Shortly after the break, Barça looked set to be reduced to ten men as well. Gerard Martin went in hard after a pass was played and stamped on his opponent’s foot. However, following a VAR review, the card was changed to a yellow, meaning Barcelona got off lightly.

After a host of chances for Barcelona, it wasn’t until the 88th minute that the Catalan side took the lead. Robert Lewandowski was accidentally struck by the ball following a save by Juan Musso and, to his surprise, saw it fly into the net: 1–2.